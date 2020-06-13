Allu Arjun Asks Daughter if She'll Marry the Guy of His Choice, Watch Her Adorable Reaction

Allu Arjun’s moments with daughter, Arha are truly heartwarming. The actor, on Friday, shared a sweet video with his baby girl on his Instagram account.

The Race Gurram star is calling his daughter with endearing names as the video begins. He asks Arha if she will marry the person of her father’s choice. The cute toddler denies before she runs away. The post was captioned, “Attempt number #374 #nanatrails “

In another video, Allu Arjun's entrepreneur wife Sneha Reddy submitted a sweet clip on her official social media handle. We saw Arha singing her dad’s popular song, Butta Bomma.

Earlier, the Arya actor uploaded another delightful post on the photo-sharing platform. The clip shows a cute banter between father and daughter are major goals. He wrote, “She’s my Bae ( Bey )#fatherdaughterlove #justforfunn #alluarha,” in caption.

Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrated their 9th marriage anniversary in March. They have been blessed with a daughter Allu Arha, 3 and son, Allu Ayaan, 6.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be a massive hit and has been picking popularity by the day. The thorough family entertainer, released in January this year, starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The actor has already dropped the official poster of his next announced project, Pushpa. The action-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj in important roles.

