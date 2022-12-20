Allu Arjun Attends Promotional Event For Palnati Surya Pratap’s 18 Pages

Allu Arjun is enjoying the memory lane of 2022 laden with positive feedback, awards, and accolades for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Allu Arjun’s cine career thus far. His character Puspha has won millions of hearts with his never-before-seen avatar. Allu Arjun is known for his off-screen appearances as well and was recently sighted at the 18 Pages promotional event.

At the promotional event for 18 Pages, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran, the pan-Indian star looked dapper in a semi-formal outfit. On the occasion, Allu Arjun decked up in a black-and-white patterned shirt with black formal pants and a matching pair of sneakers. His fans were quick to observe that Arjun resembled his Pushpa Raj character from the Pushpa world with the same hairdo and bushy beard.

This romantic comedy helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap is now the talk of the town. The venture’s protagonists, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran are joined by Ajay, Posani Krisha Murali, and Brahmaji in supporting parts.

On December 23, Friday, G2A Pictures and Sukumar Writings will release the film 18 Pages in theatres. A source close to the movie said the filmmaker has locked an agreement with Netflix at Rs 20 crore for the digital streaming.

A trailer of 18 pages was also released recently, and it mesmerised the audience. The 2-minute video depicts Nikhil and Anupama’s wacky love journey, complete with an unexpected turn. Anupama’s character, Nandini, is a traditional, composed girl who always smiles.

Then she runs into difficulty and learns how Nikhil is involved and how their life got affected by this problem. The trailer exemplifies Sukumar Mark’s brilliance as a filmmaker. It will be the ideal Christmas movie because of the poignant moments as well as the enjoyable and entertaining aspects.

