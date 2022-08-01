Allu Arjun Breaks Record On Twitter With His Latest Post

Allu Arjun has stolen hearts across India with his impeccable performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The film has already broken several records at the box office. From songs to dialogues, the film ticked all boxes. This time the actor has taken Twitter by storm with his latest tweet. While fans can’t wait for the sequel film, Allu Arjun has set a new record on Twitter as he clocked over 203K (thousands) likes and counting on Twitter.

He is the first mainstream Telugu actor to set the record on Twitter. He has now set a benchmark for his contemporaries to follow on social media. The photo has kicked off some rumours as this look might be the new avatar for the upcoming sequel, Pusha: The Rule.



In the photo, the actor goes for the bad boy look with a printed shirt paired with a black leather jacket and shades. The salt-pepper look of Arjun as he poses with a cigar has charmed many on the internet.

The look has stunned many, and Pushpa’s co-actor, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted and tweeted the same and wrote, “My God! Allu Arjun… I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir.”

My god! 🔥 @alluarjun .. I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir 😄🔥 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 29, 2022



Speaking of the film, Pushpa: The Rise is written and helmed by Sukumar. The film shares a story of a man who rises in the smuggling business of red sandalwood. The film commercially grossed around 365 crores at the box office and marked itself as one of the highest grossers of the year.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise is said to start its production stage this month. The film will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandana as Srivalli. It is said that the film was supposed to start its shoot immediately after the release of the first part but apart from the response.

Sukumar decided to rework the script and elevate the storyline. Sukumar has been tight-lipped about the storyline of the sequel and its cast. The sequel is said to be revolving around the enmity between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film is said to hit the silver screen in the following year. There are also reports that big OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar are willing to bag the digital rights of the upcoming film.

