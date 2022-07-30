Allu Arjun Calls Rakul Preet His 'Favourite Person' As He Launches Her Music Video 'Mashooka'

Allu Arjun has launched the Telugu and Tamil version of the music video Mashooka which features Rakul Preet and is presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music. This means that the song which is already being loved around the quarters in Hindi is now also available in two other versions too.

Following the launch of the song, Pushpa: The Rise actor took to her official Twitter account and sent best wishes to the Mashooka team. “My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav’s first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts,” he wrote.

My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav’s first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts. Telugu : https://t.co/5Z8UlLA6ey Tamil: https://t.co/zPWYw0vXS9@jackkybhagnani @jjust_music @tanishkbagchi — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 29, 2022

Jackky Bhagnani reacted to Allu Arjun’s Tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much brother for doing this ❤️this means a lot coming from you (sic).”

‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. Rahul Preet looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video. The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, the film’s shooting will begin in August this year. Earlier, it was being said that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’. Besides this, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Icon, the shooting of which is currently underway. The film is directed by Venu Sriramn and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Apart from these, Arjun also has Siva Koratala’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Pooja Hegde.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here