Allu Arjun Visits Golden Temple In Amritsar, Calls Wife Sneha 'Cutie' To Send Her Birthday Wishes

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun is celebrating his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. On this special day, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen and adorable family picture. The photo not only features him and his wife but their children too, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The family can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. While Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen twinning in blue, their son wore an orange kurta whereas their daughter wore a pretty purple outfit.

In the caption, Allu Arjun called his wife ‘cutie’ and sent her birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Cutie,” he wrote with a smiling face emoji.

Allu Arjun and his family are currently in Amritsar, Punjab. Earlier today, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the Golden Temple, which they visited. In another video, they were also seen walking around the Gurudwara premises.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in March 2011.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The film is likely to go on floors in October “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” an insider told Indian Express.com recently. Earlier, it was being said that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’.

Besides this, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Icon, the shooting of which is currently underway. The film is directed by Venu Sriramn and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Apart from these, Arjun also has Siva Koratala’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Pooja Hegde.

