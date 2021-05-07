Allu Arjun Celebrates 17 Years of Arya, Pens Heartfelt Letter

As 2004 Telugu-language film Arya completes 17 successful years, its lead actor Allu Arjun celebrated its success by penning a heartfelt note on social media. The romantic-action film that was helmed by debutant Sukumar Bandreddi features Arjun opposite Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji in pivotal roles.

Sharing the poster of his release on Instagram, the actor expressed how the movie proved to be a life changing experience. He counts it as the ‘greatest miracle’ of his life. He recounted how Arya was the film that helped him garner love from his audience and secure his place in their hearts.

The actor celebrated the success of his film by being grateful to the audience and concluded by saying, “Feel my Love,” punning on the famous track from the same movie that left the audience awestruck.

The romantic-action film revolves around a free-spirited Arya with a rebellious streak who falls in love with an introvert girl Geetha already in love with Ajay. The movie was a blockbuster that won four Nandi Awards and Filmfare Award for Best Director among several others. The movie made on a budget of 4 crore was a mammoth hit and earned around 30 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, Arjun was not the first choice of the director for the movie. Sukumar was keen on taking Ravi Teja, Nithiin and Prabhas as the male lead, but due to their busy schedules, Arjun was roped in to play Arya. Destiny played its part and Arjun became the most sought-after actor in the southern movie industry after this mega-blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the stylish actor shared a post a few days back updating his fans about his health. Lately, the actor was tested positive for Covid-19. Posting on social media, Allu revealed that he has been recovering from the disease although has mild symptoms. He told that he still is in quarantine. Taking the opportunity, the actor thanked his fans for showering him with love and praying for his good health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here