Allu Arjun Celebrates 7th Birthday of Son Ayaan with Family, Posts Picture on Instagram

Telugu actor Allu Arjun celebrated the seventh birthday party of his son Ayaan on Saturday. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations going on in the Allu household.

The picture showed Ayaan cutting the cake while his parents Arjun and Sneha Reddy watched him. Ayaan was also accompanied by his younger sister, Allu Arha. Captioning the post, Arjun expressed his blessings and wishes for his son and wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan.” The actor further wrote that Ayaan is the love of his life and he wishes him many more beautiful years to come. Arjun’s fans also sent in their wishes for his eldest son.

Allu Arjun recently completed eighteen years in the film industry. On his previous Instagram post shared earlier this week, the actor posted a statement that mentioned that it has been eighteen years since his first film released and his heart is filled with gratitude for each and every one who has supported him from the start. The actor also mentioned in his statement that he is truly blessed to receive the kind of support and love throughout the years.

The actor made his debut in 2003 with the movie Gangotri. Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa. The makers of the movie will reveal his character look on his birthday on April 8, 2021. Last month it was announced that actor Fahadh Faasil will play the villain in the film. He will be pitted against Arjun's character named Pushparaj in the film.Pushpa will hit the theatres on August 13, 2021. Besides Telugu, the movie will release in theatres in other multiple languages — Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.