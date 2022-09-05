Allu Arjun Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan with His Daughter Arha and the Team, See Pics

Time and again Allu Arjun has shown how he is deeply rooted in culture and gives utmost priority to it in his personal or professional life. Every year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Allu Arjun welcomes Lord Ganesha to his office and celebrates with his staff in a grand manner. This year was no different but we can say it was more cherishing altogether when the down-to-earth star stepped down to enjoy the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan with his people.

A recent video that went viral shows Allu Arjun enjoying Ganesh Visarjan with his team. Despite being a superstar, Allu Arjun did not hesitate to get out on the road to celebrate. He broke a coconut as said goodbye to the Lord with his daughter Arha.

He was seen encouraging Arha to be a part of the procession, witness the immersion closely, and learn about the importance of the festival. Moreover, he was seen holding Arha in his hands and the father-daughter duo looked quite adorable.

Allu Arjun has always been seen considering culture and heritage as the first priority which was quite evident when he was seen in a viral video spreading the message of keeping the forest clean while he was shooting for Pushpa. Moreover, the actor also plants trees at his place and gifts trees to people. And time and again the stylish star has proved how he cares for his people and the habitat even when he is shooting or in his personal life.

After the success of Pushpa at the beginning of the year 2022, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022 while the shooting schedule of his highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule has already started.

