Allu Arjun Celebrates His Personal Assistant's Birthday Amid Lockdown

Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently celebrated his personal assistant's birthday amid the lockdown. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the birthday party was held at the stylish actor’s residence. Allu Arjun along with his son Allu Ayaan, organised a small celebration keeping in mind the coronavirus guidelines.

In a picture posted on Instagram, Allu Arjun can be seen standing next to the birthday boy as he cuts the cake with Ayaan.



Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The makers shared the first look poster on the actor’s 37th birthday on April 8. “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar Garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it,” Allu wrote.

The upcoming project also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

It is said that Allu Arjun has worked on his diction for this role, as he has to speak in a distinct accent. While the music is by Devi Sri Prasad, Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who previously worked on Nani's Gang Leader, is the cinematographer of the film. Allu had contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, he wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala . ‪I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon”.

