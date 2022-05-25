Allu Arjun Clicks Adorable Pictures of Kids During Family Vacation In London; Fans Call Them ‘Wow’

Exploring his new side while on a family vacation, actor Allu Arjun who jetted off to London on Tuesday with his loved ones recently showcased another talent he has. The Pushpa star took to social media and posted a couple of adorable clicks from their family vacation. The actor shared several pictures of his kids from the trip on social media, dubbing them ‘AAClicks’.

Arjun shared several pictures of his kids from the trip on Instagram and, dubbed them ‘AAClicks’. In the first snap, we see his daughter Arha as they travel on their chartered flight. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “My angel in the sky.”

Soon after the post was shared on Instagram, Allu’s fans started showering love on the actor and praised his photography skills. While one fan commented, “Wow,” another wrote, “So adorable.”

In the next post, Arjun shared a picture of both his kids from Europe. The caption stated, “Colourful life.” One fan wrote, “You make our life colourful with these glimpses.”

Fans showered love upon the post. One commented, “After a long time,” implying Arjun doesn’t share pictures of his kids as often as they’d like. Several others complimented the actor for his photography skills.

For those unaware, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple has two kids–daughter Arha and son Ayaan. In April, Arjun was on a European holiday with his wife and some friends. He celebrated his 40th birthday on this trip and shared several pictures from the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in 2021’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. In the film, he played a lorry driver turned sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. Its Hindi-dubbed version alone minted over ₹100 crores. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special number Oo Antava. The song was one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Puspa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit. Now, fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa: The Rule to hit the theatres. The sequel has been making headlines as several details and rumours concerning it are doing rounds on social media.

The latest report suggests that its makers have already received a whopping offer from a streaming platform for the digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule. The offer comes at a time when the makers are themselves not sure when the film will be ready for the theatrical release.

