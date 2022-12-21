Allu Arjun Congratulates Team Kantara; Sai Pallavi Reportedly Approached For Pushpa 2

Telugu star Allu Arjun has finally congratulated the team of Kannada blockbuster Kantara on the film’s phenomenal success at the box office nationwide. This is the first time when Allu Arjun has reacted to Rishab Shetty’s film in public. Allu Arjun was speaking at a pre-release event of an upcoming Telugu movie 18 Pages, when he said that it’s a “proud moment" for the entire South film industry as the year 2022 witnessed several South movies including KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Kantara and Karthikeya 2.

The makers of Pushpa 2 are reportedly in the talks with Sai Pallavi to play a key role in Allu Arjun starrer. As reported by Siasat.com, if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board. Sukumar has reportedly written a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film and is considering Sai for the role. We can expect an approximate runtime of 20 minutes for the scenes featuring Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi, according to the report. Aishwarya Rajesh is the second option for the makers in case Sai declines the offer.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. THe two hurled abuses at each other with the latter repeatedly mentioning that he wishes to slap the actor. The rapper alleged that Shalin used abusive words for his parents and therefore he will not tolerate it. This has left Shalin Bhanot’s fans disappointed and furious. Several fans have now urged Shalin’s parents to file a complaint against MC Stan for allegedly threatening somebody on national television. They have also urged the makers of the show to take strict action against the rapper.

Gauahar Khan left everyone surprised on Tuesday after the actress announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. A day after, it has now been reported that Gauahar is already five months pregnant. Yes, if a report by E-times is to be believed, Begum Jaan actress is five months pregnant and her baby is due in April 2023. Gauahar Khan announced her pregnancy on Tuesday with an adorable animated video and wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Urfi Javed recently reacted to former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi’s comment on same-sex marriage. The BJP member had said in his Rajya Sabha speech that marriage is sacred and only meant as a relationship between a man and a woman. Reacting to this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame penned a long note and slammed the politician for his stance. She mentioned that in ancient Hinduism, lesbians, gays, transgenders were not only accepted but also allowed to be married. Urfi further asked the politician not to force his ‘personal agenda’ on others.

