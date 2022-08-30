Allu Arjun Craze Hits Ganesh Chaturthi, Fans Welcome Pushpa Raj Inspired Ganapati Idols; See Pics

Allu Arjun has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since Pushpa: The Rise has been released. While the film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

The Ganapati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style in some of the pandals of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with maximum enthusiasm for their biggest festival. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.

This is a sheer example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish star doesn’t seem to drop and is always creating new examples of its popularity.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop. However, he denied the claims while speaking with News18 Showsha.

Meanwhile, the team has even decided on the budget of Pushpa, which might cross the Pushpa part one. Part one had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. As reported by India Today, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. It is opined that the budget can reach up to Rs.400 crore. Reports suggest that the sequel will hit the theatres next year.

