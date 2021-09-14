Allu Arjun Enjoys Breakfast at Roadside Eatery During Pushpa Shoot, Fans Go Gaga

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Pushpa. The action-thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, his Telugu debut. As the fans wait for the movie, a video has surfaced of Allu Arjun having breakfast at a roadside eatery. The 38-year-old actor’s followers are praising him for his simplicity after he had his breakfast at a local eatery. The viral video shows the actor coming out of the small roadside shop, and paying the vendor.

The video was shared by a fan page of the actor on Instagram and the caption read, “Icon star Allu Arjun having breakfast at roadside tiffin center near Gokavaram.” Gokavaram is a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

In the video, the actor also apparently gives away some money to a couple of reluctant poor people there. Allu Arjun was seen surrounded by two-three men, possibly for protection. The actor was wearing a white loose t-shirt and dark bermuda shorts. He was also donning a long beard which is part of his film.

Allu Arjun’s fans are going crazy over what they are calling the actor’s simplicity. “Doing small things can make someone’s day,” the fan page - Allu Arjun Online Status - said in the caption of the Instagram video. The fan page also said that the actor’s followers are grateful for his simplicity.

The 38-year-old actor’s fans showered their love with heart and clapping emojis in the comment section appreciating him for his sweet gesture. “Sir to dayalu hai (sir is very kind),” one user said.

The film Pushpa is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas. The big-budget movie is one of the most anticipated projects in the south industry. The makers have also released several glimpses of the movie. The teaser of the film was launched on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8.

