Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting his much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor’s fans have been waiting with bated breaths for updates on the upcoming film, ever since the first franchise of the movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit. A new video of Allu Arjun from the shooting location of Pushpa 2 is going viral on social media that sees the actor enjoying some family time after a break on the sets of the film.

In a video posted by one of Allu Arjun’s fan pages, the Son of Satyamurthy star is seen enjoying Tiger safari with his family has surfaced on social media. He has apparently taken a small break from the sets of Pushpa 2. The clip sees Arjun seated next to his son Allu Ayaan and clicking pictures of a tiger that can be seen a few feet away from their car. Arjun sported his Pushpa look in a black-and-white shirt.

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, Allu Arjun completed the shooting a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the makers filmed the introduction song. According to a report in India Today, the makers are likely to release something related to the film on April 8, which marks Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Pushpa 2, which started last year, has been going on with full swing and has already completed two big schedules already. The director of the film Sukumar has his heart set on delivering a sequel more grand and iconic than Pushpa: The Rise. The second part Pushpa: The Rule will chronicle the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil). Currently, the film has gone on floors for it’s Hyderabad schedule after wrapping up a ten day schedule in Vizag, Visakhapatnam.

There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together in Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

