Allu Arjun Fans in Russia Go Crazy As Pushpa Star Addresses Crowd in Russian; Video Goes Viral

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Owing to its widespread appeal, the craze for Pushparaj has percolated into Russia as well since the action-drama is all set to enthrall the foreign country on December 8. With promotion for the same going in full swing, the South superstar impressed the audience by addressing his fans in Russian.

Needless to say, this sweet gesture earned Allu Arjun a resounding applause and cheers. For those unaware, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was released in Moscow on December 1, 2022. The film was also released in St. Petersburg on December 3, 2022. Interestingly, the film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth ‘Indian Film Festival,’ in 24 Russian cities. The film will be dropping at theatres in Russia on December 8, 2022.

Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year when it was first released. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance matched with impressive characterisation, action sequences, direction and musical score was widely received by the audience and the critics. It also piqued the interest of fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the action-drama film showcased the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Along with Allu Arjun, it also marked Fahadh Faasil Telugu debut, and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from them, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh also played prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun had earlier flown to shoot an intense fight scene for Pushpa 2. A source close to PinkVilla had divulged, “The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule."

Read all the Latest Movies News here