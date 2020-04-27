Allu Arjun Finds His Workout Partner in Daughter Arha

A father’s equation with his daughter is one of the most cherished bonds in the world. Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s bond with his little baby girl is proof of the same.

The Race Gurram actor has been seizing some beautiful moments while he spends quality time with family during the coronavirus lockdown. His entrepreneur wife Sneha Reddy recently submitted an endearing entry on her official social media handle. In her Instagram story, Sneha uploaded an image featuring her better-half along with their daughter. The candid click shows the father-daughter duo in workout mode together.

Sharing the photo with her online family, she wrote, “#MorningStretches (sic).”

Earlier, another delightful entry by the Arya actor on the photo-sharing platform caught our attention. The delightful clip which shows a cute banter between father and daughter are goals.

Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrated their 9th marriage anniversary in March, this year. The couple has been blessed with a daughter Allu Arha, 3 and son, Allu Ayaan,6.

Meanwhile, Allu had a huge release at the start of the year with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The thorough family entertainer starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The actor has already dropped the official poster of his next announced project, Pushpa. The action-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, among others in important roles.

Sharing his first look in the film with his fans, he wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A." Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @rashmika_mandanna @mythriofficial #MuttamsettyMedia (sic).”

