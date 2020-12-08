Allu Arjun Flies with Family to Udaipur to Attend Niharika Konidela's Wedding

Niharika Konidela's grand wedding celebrations have begun and social media is filled with pictures of her famous family members preparing for the festivities. On Monday, the actress flew to Udaipur with her family and fiancé Chaitanya JV. Brother Varun Tej shared pictures from their flight on social media.

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother Varun Tej and cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are also actors in Tollywood.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun along with his family flew to Udaipur too to attend the wedding. Arjun posted a string of pictures on his Instagram before boarding the plane with his family.

"Flying together as a family after years . N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily," he captioned the image, before talking off earlier in the day.

He shared a picture on board his chartered flight, too, where he is seen playing with his son. "Naughtiest of all," he wrote.

"Allu Diva" he wrote as caption for a picture of his daughter. He also shared a picture of his wife Sneha and called her a "cutie".

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya JV on December 9. She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy". Chaitanya reportedly works at an MNC in Hyderabad.