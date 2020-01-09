Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Allu Arjun Gets Emotional at Music Concert Talking About Father, Watch Video

While Allu is seen combating his tears, we see his father, Allu Aravind quickly walks up to his son and give him a hug on the stage.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Allu Arjun Gets Emotional at Music Concert Talking About Father, Watch Video
Allu Arjun

A music concert was organised by makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramloo at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on Monday.

The event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, including Allu Arjun.

While speaking at the concert, Allu Arjun broke down when he was talking about his producer-father Allu Aravind.

The Sarainodu star said, "Usually, m,y father and I feel shy to talk about each other in public domain. We love each other but refrain from expressing our emotions. My father produced my first film and he was the one to launch me in the industry. But I have never thanked him before not even at home.”

“I love my father more than anything in this world. I never had an opportunity to thank him and today looks like the best opportunity to do that. Thank you! Thank you!" the actor added.

While Allu is seen combating his tears, we see his father, Allu Aravind quickly walks up to his son and give him a hug on the stage.

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial is releasing on January 12. The film has a promising star cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep and Sushanth in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram