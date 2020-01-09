Allu Arjun Gets Emotional at Music Concert Talking About Father, Watch Video

A music concert was organised by makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramloo at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on Monday.

The event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, including Allu Arjun.

While speaking at the concert, Allu Arjun broke down when he was talking about his producer-father Allu Aravind.

The Sarainodu star said, "Usually, m,y father and I feel shy to talk about each other in public domain. We love each other but refrain from expressing our emotions. My father produced my first film and he was the one to launch me in the industry. But I have never thanked him before not even at home.”

“I love my father more than anything in this world. I never had an opportunity to thank him and today looks like the best opportunity to do that. Thank you! Thank you!" the actor added.

While Allu is seen combating his tears, we see his father, Allu Aravind quickly walks up to his son and give him a hug on the stage.

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial is releasing on January 12. The film has a promising star cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep and Sushanth in key roles.

