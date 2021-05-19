Allu Arjun Gets Staff Above 45 and Their Families Vaccinated for Covid

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has now ensured that his staff members above the age of 45 and their families are vaccinated.

The actor has overlooked all arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them.

“Arjun has always looked after the well-being of his employees like his family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45, are vaccinated," said a source.

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 in April end and was under home quarantine.

Arjun will soon be seen in upcoming action-drama movie Pushpa that stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the notorious antagonist. On his 38th birthday, Arjun had shared a new look of his character from the movie, where he was seen in a white shirt and blue denim jeans with black sunglasses, sitting on a bike. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 13.

Releasing in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, the movie is speculated to be based on red sandalwood smuggling and by the looks of the poster we can speculate that Arjun will be playing a tough character who leads a revolution against the unjust system.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar B and music for the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The actor had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker and musician in Arya and Arya 2 that came out in 2004 and 2009.

