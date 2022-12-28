Allu Arjun Gets Tight Hug from Wife Sneha Reddy on Romantic Vacay; Pic Goes Viral

Allu Arjun is enjoying his time with his family on a vacation. And now the actor’s wife Sneha Reddy has posted a sweet snap on her Instagram stories. In the mushy picture, Sneha was seen giving an affectionate hug to Allu Arjun. The lovebirds appeared to be enjoying themselves to their fullest as they spend some quality time.

The lovebirds never fail to impress their fans with their stunning chemistry. Moreover, Sneha is one of the most popular star wives and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She keeps her followers updated with insightful glimpses of her life.

Despite their busy schedules, Sneha and Allu make sure to take out time to spend with each other. In July this year, the couple went for a trip and shared pictures on social media. In this black and white picture, the duo is seen posing for the camera together.

Sneha also often treats fans to adorable family pictures. This snap with Allu and her kids Arha and Ayaan was taken at Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. To caption the post, she simply dropped a white heart emoji.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in 2011.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is enjoying a fantastic period at work. His powerful performance in Pushpa: The Rise outperformed predictions at the box office. The stylish star played a daring lorry driver who takes on the system in his desire for power in the Sukumar-directed action film. The film’s cast included Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Anusuya Bharadwaj, among others. After winning hearts with Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is now gearing up for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel is predicted to be even bigger and better than the first.

