The kind of fan-following Allu Arjun enjoys across the globe is truly magical. It’s the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise that added the extra feather to the ever-shining glory of the star. Apt to say that, Allu Arjun fans are always eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, and the star also takes immense pride in his fans and never leaves a chance to offer them gratitude for all their love. Thus, it was no surprise when a sea of crowd swarmed up to greet Allu Arjun.

Recently during his recent outing, Allu Arjun witnessed a huge crowd of his fans gathering to meet the star. An absolute evidence of the craze for Pushparaj. Amid all the chaos and crowd, Allu Arjun was seen giving flying kisses to his fans that seemed exhilarated and excited to witness his presence among them. It indeed came as a lifetime moment for his fans to have him with them.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office.

Director Sukumar is determined to make the sequel of Pushpa on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

