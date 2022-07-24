Allu Arjun Grabs Everyone's Attention With His New Look; Is It For Pushpa: The Rule?

Allu Arjun has become everyone’s favourite ever since Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster. While the actor is currently working on the sequel of the film, on Sunday he took to social media and introduced fans to his new look. He dropped a monochrome picture in which he was seen posing in a see-through T-shirt. With long hair and intense look, the actor left everyone impressed with his photo.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, ‘So hot’, another social media user commented, “You are the true definition of hotness.” This also left netizens wondering if Allu Arjun is teasing his Pushpa 2 look with the picture. Hashtag ‘Pushpa The Rule’ has also been trending on Twitter.

However, to clarify, the picture is for an ad commercial that Allu Arjun shot recently. It was directed by Harish Shankar.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Allu Arjun was asked about Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ controversy. To this, the Pushpa fame mentioned that even though acting in Hindi is out of his comfort zone, he does not mind working in a Bollywood movie. ““Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out,” he said as cited by India Today.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, the film’s shooting will begin in August this year. Earlier, it was being said that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’. Besides this, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Icon, the shooting of which is currently underway. The film is directed by Venu Sriramn and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Apart from these, Arjun also has Siva Koratala’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Pooja Hegde.

