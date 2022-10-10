Allu Arjun 'Humbled' As Pushpa Wins Multiple Awards; Bags Best Actor, Best Director and More

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the biggest blockbusters from the South that has broken language barriers. The movie has received praise not only from the regional front but its songs, dialogues and even the gestures have become iconic. While the movie’s mass appeal is no less than an award for Allu Arjun and Pushpa, the movie is continuing its streak to win accolades. On Tuesday, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share a list of awards the movie won and thanked his fans for the love and appreciation.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramulo actor took to Twitter and announced the list of awards Pushpa won at Filmfare Awards. He tweeted, “#PUSHPA CLEAN SWEEP AT @filmfare. BEST ACTOR , BEST DIR , BEST MUSIC DIR , BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY , BEST MALE SINGER , BEST FEMALE SINGER & BEST FILM . THANK YOU ALL . HUMBLED.”

Arjun also shared his picture as he went on the stage to receive the award as Best Actor for Pushpa. Along with the photo, he wrote, “THANK YOU.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>THANK YOU 🖤 <a href=”https://t.co/1zlOcNx2sS”>pic.twitter.com/1zlOcNx2sS</a></p>— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) <a href=”https://twitter.com/alluarjun/status/1579325715354304512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Check his tweet here:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PUSHPA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PUSHPA</a> CLEAN SWEEP AT <a href=”https://twitter.com/filmfare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@filmfare</a> . BEST ACTOR , BEST DIR , BEST MUSIC DIR , BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY , BEST MALE SINGER , BEST FEMALE SINGER & BEST FILM . THANK YOU ALL . HUMBLED 🙏🏽</p>— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) <a href=”https://twitter.com/alluarjun/status/1579329896559521793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZ9er0PIpj0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Allu Arjun’s fans were super excited to know of the film’s victory and congratulated him on the same. Some even celebrated the same in Pushpa style.

See tweets:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Cngrts brooo🖤🖤</p>— __MR_Freeky___™🖤 (@Freeky_offl) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Freeky_offl/status/1579330081880944640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/alluarjun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@alluarjun</a> 😍♥️👑💥 <a href=”https://t.co/SViyAlQ5JK”>pic.twitter.com/SViyAlQ5JK</a></p>— AlluArjun (@lingaswamyaa) <a href=”https://twitter.com/lingaswamyaa/status/1579330090718330880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Siima clean sweep<br>Filmfare clean sweep <a href=”https://t.co/sUlc1Xv0kB”>pic.twitter.com/sUlc1Xv0kB</a></p>— Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ursHemanthRKO/status/1579330326098509824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>All the best and dil mange more <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/kudos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#kudos</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlluArjun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AlluArjun</a> sir</p>— Ranjith Repala (@imRanjithRepala) <a href=”https://twitter.com/imRanjithRepala/status/1579330482583527424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

In one of the clips from the award ceremony, Arjun is seen re-creating the iconic fire dialogue from Pushpa, while delivering his speech.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Pushpa raj <a href=”https://t.co/bhnybw2Lsv”>pic.twitter.com/bhnybw2Lsv</a></p>— HARISH CHOPPARI (@ChoopariH) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ChoopariH/status/1579330460773408768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Well, this isn’t the first time Pushpa has won awards. Earlier, at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award (Telugu) for his top-notch performance in Pushpa: The Rise. He took away the best actor trophy home for the second time in a row. Last year too, Allu Arjun won the award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. At the time, he took to Twitter, the Pushpa actor expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for showering love on him.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. However, if a report by India Today is to be believed, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. Not just this, but it is estimated that the budget of the film can reach up to Rs 400 crore.

Pushpa was originally filmed in Telugu but was released pan-India in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada too.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here