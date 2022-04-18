'Allu Arjun is New Mega Star': Ram Gopal Varma's Dig At Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently gearing up for their upcoming release, Acharya. The trailer has already set the tone for the film, and fans are expecting firecrackers on the big screen. While the Acharya team is busy with the promotions of the film, its song Bhale Bhale Banjara starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is all set to be released on Monday. In a video, the two have been talking about their dance moves in the song. Their funny conversation about Tagganule has gone viral on the internet.

But sharing a clip of the conversation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at the megastar and his son. Varma, who is known for not mincing his words, stated that he was “mega hurt” and that the “Mega father and Mega son” used Allu Arjun’s dialogues in their promotional video for Aacharya. “This makes me feel as if Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi themselves are saying that Allu is the new mega,” the filmmaker added.

I am Mega hurted that Mega father and Mega son in their talk on promotional video of తగ్గు తగ్గను for #Aacharya are using @alluarjun ‘s తగ్గేదేలే ..This makes me feel as if @AlwaysRamcharan and ⁦@KChiruTweets⁩ themselves are saying that ALLU is the NEW MEGA 😳 pic.twitter.com/9Yclx50Ro9— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Varma also commented on Yash-starrer magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, which is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office and is standing strong on the expectations. In a series of tweets, Varma went on to praise Yash and director Prashanth Neel for creating KGF 2. He didn’t forget to mention how South cinema is doing better than Bollywood.

“Forget Hindi film industry, not even Telugu and Tamil film industries ever took Kannada film industry seriously till KGF and now Prashant Neel put it on the world map,” Varma tweeted.

According to RGV, KGF 2 is not just a gangster film but also a horror film for the Bollywood industry. “They will have nightmares about its success for years to come,” he added.

