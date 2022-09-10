Shocking! Allu Arjun Is Not Doing 'Icon' With Venu Sriram; Pushpa 2 Star Backs Out: Report

Allu Arjun, whose popularity skyrocketed after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, was expected to start filming for Venu Sriram’s film ‘Icon.’ However, it is now being reported that the actor has opted out of the project.

“Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram’s Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu’s movie,” a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla. Allu Arjun was collaborating with director Venu Sriram for the first time. Renowned South producer Dil Raju was supposed to finance the project under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

According to another source, “Director Venu Sriram has pitched a script to Ram Pothineni. The director and actor are in talks for the same. However, there is no confirmation if it is for the same film, Icon that Allu Arjun was supposed to do or a new subject”. There’s no clarity on whether or not Venu would make ‘Icon’ without Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film promises to have some exciting face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and Fahadh Faasil’s character. If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors from the third week of September.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version alone. It is also being speculated that the film would have a massive budget of Rs. 400 crores, out of which half of it would go into production alone.

