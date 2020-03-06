Allu Arjun Is Setting Couple Goals with His Endearing Wish for Wife Sneha Reddy

Telugu star Allu Arjun is celebrating 9 years of blissful marriage with wife Sneha Reddy on March 6. To wish his better-half on the special occasion, the Sarrainodu actor shared a throwback picture from his wedding day.

He posted the endearing snap along with a self-penned note that reads, “9 years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day”.

He shared a story on the Instagram, where the couple is seen celebrating the day with their children.

The photo brought back nostalgic memories for the couple who tied the knot in 2011. Arjun and Sneha first met at a common friend’s wedding, where the Arya 2 actor fell in love with the Southern beauty.

They are among the best-looking couples in Tollywood and are a fans’ favourite. Arjun and Sneha are blessed with two loveable kids, daughter Allu Arha, 3, and five-year-old son Allu Ayaan.



Seeing Arjun’s love for his spouse on the special day, fans poured their hearts out in the comments section.

Sneha also took to the social media app to celebrate their 9th anniversary. She posted an image of Ayaan’s adorable present to his parents. The kid penned anniversary wish to mom and dad with crayons.

This year, Allu Arjun starred in the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Pooja Hegde. He has also signed Sukumar’s AA20 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.