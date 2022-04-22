Allu Arjun Lauds Yash's 'Swagger Performance' In KGF Chapter 2, Says 'Keep Indian Cinema Flag Flying High'

Prashanth Neel’s film KGF Chapter 2 headlined by Rocking star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon is killing at the box office. KGF 2 has received positive reviews both from fans and critics. People from the film industry are singing praises for the actioner. The latest to join the list is Allu Arjun who himself delivered a blockbuster in Pushpa: The Rise just a few months ago.

The Telugu superstar took to Twitter to congratulate the KGF team. He wrote, “Big congratulations to KJF 2. Swagger performance and intensity by [Yash] garu. Magnetic presence by [Sanjay Dutt, Shrinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and] all actors….”

Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

Allu Arjun was also impressed with the “outstanding” background score and “excellent” visuals and tagged music composer Ravi Basur and cinematographer Bhuwan Gowda. He also gave a shout out to all the technicians.

Coming back to KGF 2, the action film, released on April 14, earned Rs 134.50 crore on the first day of its release in India. Prashanth Neel’s directorial did the unthinkable as its Hindi version collected Rs 100 crore within just two days. So far, KGF 2 has grossed more than Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film as of now. Moreover, it is also the first Kannada film to be released in IMAX theatres.

The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on 23 October 2020, to coincide with the Dussehra. However, the release date was postponed several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2’s post-credits scene showcased the final draft of K.G.F: Chapter 3, hinting at a sequel. Prashant Neel also said that if the audience loves KGF: Chapter 2, we may think of continuing the franchise.

Besides Allu Arjun, Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut was all praise for the film. Kangana penned down her thoughts about Yash's film on Instagram where she applauded the film and said she loved the portrayal of violence in KGF 2. Also, she compared the Kannada star Yash with Amitabh Bachchan.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the actor is currently working on the sequel of Pushpa called Pushpa: The Rule. Just like the first part, the upcoming sequel will also be directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role in Pushpa: The Rule which is expected to release in December this year.

