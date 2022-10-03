Allu Arjun Launches Grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's Book on His Birth Anniversary

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has celebrated his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s 100th birth anniversary. On the special occasion, Allu Arjun commemorated his grandfather by launching his book at a grand launch event held in Hyderabad. Along with Allu Arjun, the book launch marked the presence of Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby, to name a few.

The former Vice President of India, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu also graced the event with his presence. Yesterday, the Pushpa star shared a glimpse of the book launch on Instagram. Along with sharing a photo from the event, he wrote, “Book Launch of my Grand Father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday. I would like to thank shri venkaiah naidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluARG100.”

Check out Allu Arjun’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



In addition to launching Allu Ramalingaiah’s book, Allu Arjun also inaugurated Allu Studio on his grandfather’s 100th birth anniversary. The Telugu actor shared the news by posting a picture with his family on Instagram. In the photograph, he, along with his family, is seen posing for the lens next to a life-size effigy of the late legend.

The caption of his Instagram post read – “Launch of ALLU studios on the Centenary year of my grandfather Shri Allu Ramalingaiah . Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives . We will always miss him . #ARG100.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring in the blockbuster action thriller film Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of the pan-India film. According to reports, the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule will go on floors in mid-October. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the makers yet. Alongside Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise their roles in the sequel of this Sukumar directorial.

