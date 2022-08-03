Allu Arjun Looks Uber-Cool In An All Black Attire As He Gets Snapped By Paps In Mumbai

Alu Arjun has become the talk of the town ever since his pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise has been released. The film became an instant blockbuster and broke several records at the box office. While the actor is now shooting for the sequel of the movie, on Wednesday, the South megastar was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

In a video shared on social media by a paparazzi account, Allu Arjun was seen sporting a black sweatshirt which he paired with black joggers. To complete his look, the actor wore a luxurious watch along with a pair of trendy black sunglasses. Needless to say, Allu Arjun looked uber-cool in his long-hair and bearded casual avatar as he briefly posed for the fans before making his way out of the spotlight.

Last week the actor was seen in a totally different look when he took to his Instagram to share a dapper picture of himself. The actor was sporting a heavy black leather jacket paired with a red printed shirt. On top of that, the amount of swag oozing from his voguish sunglasses and a neatly styled pompadour hair daubed in a salt-pepper style and perfectly contoured beard left fans swooning all over the South superstar. Some also speculated whether it was his brand new look for Pushpa 2.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. Earlier, it was being said that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’.

Besides Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Icon, the shooting of which is currently underway. The film is directed by Venu Sriramn and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Apart from these, Arjun also has Siva Koratala’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Pooja Hegde.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here