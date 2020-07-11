Allu Arjun Loves His Morning Walks, Shares Beautiful Image for Fans

Allu Arjun, on Saturday, took to his social media account to share a beautiful morning picture. In his Instagram post, he shared a click with a mesmerising blue sky filled with hues of dusky grey clouds and lush green on the wayside. We can see him at a distance as he went for a walk on an empty serene boulevard.

The Duvvada Jagannadham actor wrote in the caption, "Love Morning Walks."

On the work front, the actor has recently dropped the official poster of his next announced project, Pushpa. The action-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Nivetha Thomas, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Sharing the poster, Allu wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia”.

The film is written and directed by Sukumar. It is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The film will be released in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages. The makers have started with the audio album work of the film. The director has concluded music sittings for five songs with the music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Additionally, as per media reports, Allu Arjun will soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for their next venture. They have locked a script for an action drama. There is no rush from both ends but the project is on.



