Allu Arjun Once Revealed How His Father Pays Him 'Market Price' For a Film - Did You Know?

If Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun is a top-notch actor, his father is also a leading Allu Aravind is also a leading film producer. However, how do they balance their personal and professional relationship when they work together? In an interview in 2020, Arjun revealed how he and his father navigate financial negotiations without affecting their personal relationship.

Back then, the actor had revealed that his father is a smart producer who sends him payment before the release of the movie. He had also revealed that his father pays him only on the basis of what the market price is. “He is a smart producer. He is paying me before. Because once he gets his profits I will ask for more…We draw lines very well. He is a producer, I am an actor, and we have been working ever since. And there’s always a market price, and he pays the market price,” he had told Film Companion.

On being asked if he gives his father a discount, Arjun laughed and added, “No. My dad doesn’t give me one. He doesn’t give me a bonus so why should I give him a discount?… So no matter how well the movie runs, I am not gonna get an overflow of it.”

Arjun had also revealed that they have an associate who does the negotiations for them and therefore they do not directly discuss all monetary-related decisions. “We actually have a third person– Mr. Vasu. He is a very close associate of ours and a producer in Geetha Arts. So he tells his expectations and I quote mine and then there’s a negotiation. I negotiate with him (Mr. Vasu), I don’t negotiate with my dad. I don’t think those one-two days we speak to each other much. After two-three days, he will come and pat me and he’s like ‘you are a hard bargainer,’ and I am like ‘with you…yeah…I have to be,'” the actor had shared.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun’s debut movie Gangotri in 2003 was produced by his father only. Besides this, they later worked together for Badrinath and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon return in and as Pushpa in the sequel of his blockbuster movie. Besides Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Icon, the shooting of which is currently underway. The film is directed by Venu Sriramn and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Apart from these, Arjun also has Siva Koratala’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Pooja Hegde.

