Allu Arjun Oozes Swag With a Cigar Between His Lips, Fans Ask if the Look is From Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun is the ever charismatic face that has emerged from the Tollywood industry. The actor is popular for essaying versatile roles in his career, and has gone on to achieve unparalleled fame with his recent pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. On Friday, Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share a stylish picture of himself. The actor can be seen sporting a heavy black leather jacket paired with a red printed shirt. On top of that, the amount of swag oozing from his trendy sunglasses and a neatly styled pompadour hair daubed in a salt-pepper style and perfectly contoured beard left fans swooning all over the superstar. Several of them left compliments.

While his caption read, “Caution: Cigar smoking is extremely injurious to health”, some of his admirers quizzed him whether this new look was for Pushpa 2. One of the fans commented, “OMG! Is this your look from Pushpa 2?”. Another fan wrote, “That cigar can just get lit like that, you don’t have to use a lighter #sassy”. Someone else complimented, “Fire hai!! Pushpa 2 new look very very nice.”

His fans also hailed the star as a ‘mass superstar’.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh played supporting roles.

Upon its release, the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics with praise for Allu Arjun’s performance and characterization, action sequences, direction, and score but criticized the runtime. Pushpa was deemed commercially successful, grossing ₹365 crores at the box office. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

The second part of the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule went on floors in April and it is expected to release later this year.

