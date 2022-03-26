Allu Arjun Praises SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR As RRR Beats Baahubali 2 At Box Office

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is all praise for SS Rajamouli’s latest film RRR. The film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was released on Friday and was well received by many. While critics have called the film a must-watch, audiences believe Ram and Jr NTR have delivered their career-best performances. Allu Arjun is also agreeing with the critics and audiences.

The Telugu star took to Twitter and showered each individual involved in RRR with praises. “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show," he wrote.

He deemed Ajay’s appearance as brilliant while he called Alia the ‘sweetest’. “Brilliant Presence by respected

@ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08. And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !" Allu Arjun concluded his message.

The Pushpa: The Rise star’s message to the team came just a few hours before trade experts revealed that RRR has shattered box office records. RRR recorded a jaw-dropping opening day box office collection of Rs 223 crore worldwide. The film has impressively broken Baahubali 2’s opening day record. Baahubali 2 had collected a massive Rs 217 crore worldwide box office collection on Day 1 in 2017.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the breakdown of RRR’s box office collection day 1. “#RRR Day 1 biz… Gross BOC… #AP: ₹ 75 cr, #Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr, #Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr, #TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr, #Kerala: ₹ 4 cr, #NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr, #India total: ₹ 156 cr, #USA: ₹ 42 cr, Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr," he said.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was also in the news a couple of months ago for his movie Pushpa’s impressive run at the box office. The Telugu movie won not only Telugu but Hindi audiences as well. The Hindi version of Pushpa collected over Rs 100 crore. Allu Arjun is set to return with Pushpa 2.

