Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Mega Cousins Reunite for Secret Santa; Upasana Konidela Posts Family Pic

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and their extended family got together to celebrate Christmas on Tuesday night, where the Mega cousins had a blast playing Secret Santa. New parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram to share a happy family picture from their gathering.

In the picture, Ram Charan and Upasana are accompanied by Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, and many others. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, “Mega cousins #SecretSanta."

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are two of the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan garnered international fame with his recent blockbuster RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, saw the biggest hit of his career in Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi on Twitter a few days ago. In a post on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 10 years now. The couple reportedly met when they were in college and were introduced to each other via their mutual friends. According to a Pinkvilla report, their first meeting took place in London, where they met at a sports club. They eventually grew close as friends before they began dating each other. They got engaged in December 2021 and tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

