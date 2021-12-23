Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Others Celebrate Success of Pushpa in Tirupati

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released last week, and it took the film no time to smash some records at the box office. The producers are overjoyed with the reception from all corners. Now the reports suggest that makers assembled for a large success celebration recently.

Following the success of the Sukumar directorial, the team had a party on December 21 at Tirupati. On this occasion, the lead cast — Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun — was also present. Pictures from the event are now making rounds on social media.

The film, shot in Tirumala’s Seshachalam forest against a background of red sandalwood, has performed very well not just in the south but also in north India. According to sources, the picture broke the all-time box office record and became a sensation. The film also performed exceptionally well in Hindi. The first day of the Pushpa Hindi edition raked in Rs 3.1 crores.

Pushpa collected Rs 71 crore on its first day in all dialects globally. The film’s producers have officially stated that it surpassed the 100-crore milestone on its second day itself, and collected a whopping Rs 116 crore in two days.

The film is likely to gross between Rs 4 crore and Rs 4.5 crore on its fifth day at the box office. It has only got a collection of 3.87 crores in the two Telugu states. However, the collections in other languages like Kannada and Hindi are excellent.

Talking about the Hindi belt, in no time, the film has surpassed the 20 crore milestone, with 20.14 crores coming in, something no one expected, especially with Spider-Man: No Way Home also releasing the same day. With two more days before the new week starts, Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) is likely to surpass the 26-crore mark by the end of week 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.