Allu Arjun Reacts to Rishab Shetty's Kantara for 1st Time in Public, Says 'It's a Proud Moment...'

Telugu sensation Allu Arjun has finally congratulated the team of Kantara on the film’s phenomenal success at the box office nationwide. This is the first time when Allu Arjun has reacted to Rishab Shetty’s film in public.

The Pushpa star said that it’s a “proud moment" for the entire South film industry as the year 2022 witnessed several South movies including KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Kantara and Karthikeya 2, doing exceptionally well across the country.

Allu Arjun was speaking at a pre-release event of an upcoming Telugu movie 18 Pages, which stars Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran. The romantic comedy is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

“Today, films from South can go to North… We are very fortunate Pushpa was also one of them. KGF was one of the films. And also congratulations to Kantara for the recent success. We are all very happy… South cinema should be watched all over. It’s a proud moment for all of us that people from all over the country are watching our films," Allu Arjun said during the event.

Kantara was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, and went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office in all languages. The film has been declared as one of the most successful films of the year.

Kantara was originally released on September 30 in Kannada and its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam hit the theatres a couple of weeks later. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

