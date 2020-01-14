Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Allu Arjun Receives Praiseworthy Note from Pawan Kalyan Post Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Success

Released on January 12, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened to glowing reviews from viewers as well as critics.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Allu Arjun Receives Praiseworthy Note from Pawan Kalyan Post Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Success
Image: Twitter/Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor, along with the director of the film Trivikram Srinivas, has been receiving heaps of praises from celebrities and fans across. Allu Arjun recently received lauds from none other than Power star and president of Jana Sena party Pawan Kalyan.

Released on January 12, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened to glowing reviews from viewers as well as critics. Not just in India, the film has been well received in the United States where it minted over 1 million dollars on the opening day.

Allu took to his Twitter to share a picture of the bouquet that he received from Pawan Kalyan. He wrote, “Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself. Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu."

Pawan Kalyan sent flowers along with a hand-written note where he wished Allu luck for his future endeavours.

Allu, who was was away from the silver screen for a brief interval, has surely delivered a feast with his performance being admired by the biggest names in the Telugu movie industry.

Telugu actor, Jr NTR is next on the wishers list who took to his Twitter to express his admiration for the stylish star. He tweeted, "An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch…."

Recently a success party was organised which saw Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, Sushanth and others in attendance.


