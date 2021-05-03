Allu Arjun Recovering Well After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who tested positive for Covid-19, is currently in isolation at his home. The actor has almost recovered from the virus. He had very mild symptoms of COVID-19 when he had tested and didn’t develop any complications further. The actor is expected to come out of isolation shortly and resume the shoot for his film Pushpa.

Arjun shared this with his fans via Instagram and Twitter, where he posted a note mentioning that he is strictly following all the protocols and has isolated himself at his home. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested, urging his fans and well-wishers to not worry about him.

Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

His fans soon started wishing him a speedy recovery and the hashtag #GetWellSoonAlluArjun started trending on Twitter. Many of his fans also offered prayers in several temples across the country for his speedy recovery. Several of his co-stars also wished him a speedy recovery in the comment section. Pooja Hegde, who is also recovering from COVID-19, said that Arjun is giving her company during this time. She also sent him healing light and energy.

Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Rahul Dev, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Rakul Preet and Rashi Khanna also wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, he recently also shared a video of his wife and kids spending time on their lawn from a distance.

Arjun who has worked in blockbusters like Arya, Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu and Duvvada, will soon be seen in the multilingual ambitious project Pushpa alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The project is under production and may face a delay due to the actor testing positive for COVID-19. The film has currently been given the release date of August 13 this year. He was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Jayaram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here