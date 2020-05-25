Allu Arjun Reveals Favourite Hindi Films: Have Watched DDLJ and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Multiple Times

Allu Arjun might be a top star in Telugu cinema, but he is a fan of several Bollywood films. In a recent interview, the actor listed the Hindi films he loves watching over and over again. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are on top of that list.

"I love Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It is one of my favourite films. I think I have watched it more than 20 times. Definitely DDLJ. I think I have watched it multiple times and it still has that magic whenever I watch it," Allu Arjun said.

Among newer films, he is fond of Gully Boy. "I think I have watched Gully Boy 3-4 times, because I personally like a lot of rap and it is very original Indian rap," he said, adding that director Zoya Akhtar is among the finest in Bollywood and he would love to work with her.

After taking a break for almost two years, the actor made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

He will begin shooting for his next film Pushpa once the lockdown ends. The film is helmed by the well-known director from the south film industry, Sukumar. Allu Arjun has repprtedly urged the producers to wait till August to start the shoot of the film as the safety of the entire cast and crew is of utmost importance.

