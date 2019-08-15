Allu Arjun Reveals Next Film's Title on Independence Day, Shares First Glimpse

With the team recently completing the first schedule successfully, the title of Allu Arjun's next film has been announced, as promised, on August 15. The Telugu star took to Twitter to reveal the name as well as share the first glimpse of the film with his fans.

The official Twitter handle of the producers Geetha Arts also made the title announcement. Within minutes, the post went viral on social media. The film has been named Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo, and also stars Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj. Pooja also posted about the title, saying, "And our film gets a name... Ala Vaikunthapuramulo..."

The 39-second teaser gives a fleeting idea about Allu Arjun's look from the film, showing him in a scene exchanging a few dialogues with actor Murli Sharma. Take a look:

The 36-year-old actor also wished his fans Happy Independence Day on Twitter, saying, "Happy Independence Day ... the sacrifices done by many hero’s to achieve this freedom will always be remembered... Vande Mataram !"

Recently, it was announced that Bollywood actress Tabu and Malayalam star Jayaram will be playing an important in the film. Versatile actor Sathyaraj will be seen as the hero's grandfather. Both Jayaram and Sathyaraj's roles are said to be meaty and will be performance-oriented.

The film is being produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively.

Allu Arjun's last film Naa Peru Surya wasn't successful at the box office, following which the star took his time in finalising his next director. Trivikram Srinivas is directing Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo. Both Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have worked together in Julai in 2012 and S/O Satyamurthy in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.