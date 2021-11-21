Allu Arjun Shares Cutest Photo With His 'Princess' Allu Arha on Her Birthday; Fans Shower Love

South star Allu Arjun has shared an adorable picture with his “little princess" Allu Arha on her birthday. The actor took to Twitter to share the cute picture alongside a heartwarming note. In the photo, Arjun is holding Arha close to him as they smile for the camera.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby Sparkling heart. May this year be filled with lots and lots of Colouring, Drawing and Travelling Face throwing a kiss #AlluArha." (sic) Needless to say, fans were in awe of the photo.

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby 💖. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling 😘 #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also set to make her acting debut with the Telugu film Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar, which features Samantha Akkineni as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant. Arha has been roped in to play the young, valiant Prince Bharata.

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun took to social media to make the announcement and stated, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha, will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam." He went on to thank director Gunasekhar and his wife Neelima for giving his daughter the opportunity. In November 2020, the Allu family unveiled a video re-creating the ‘Anjali Anjali’ song from Mani Ratnam’s Anjali (1990), featuring Allu Arha.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa. It is an upcoming action thriller film helmed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is reportedly based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil is set to play the lead antagonist in this upcoming PAN India film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.