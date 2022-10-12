Allu Arjun Shares Update On Pushpa 2; Disha Vakani Not Suffering From Throat Cancer

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise became an instant hit when it was released in theatres in December 2021. The film brought back audiences into movie halls after the coronavirus pandemic and recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie – Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has now revealed that the shooting of the film will begin soon and it might hit theatres next year.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Shares Big Update On Pushpa 2 Release Date, Says ‘Hopefully Next Year’

While Disha Vakani’s fans have been waiting for her comeback in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone was left shocked and upset after a recent report claimed that the actress is suffering from throat cancer. However, Disha’s Sundar Veera aka Mayur Vakani has now rubbished all these reports and has called them ‘baseless’. He has also urged Disha’s fans not to believe in such rumours.

ALSO READ: Disha Vakani’s Brother Mayur Vakani Calls Reports of Her Throat Cancer ‘Baseless Rumours’

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Alia Bhatt is all set to launch her maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma on October 14. Ahead of that, the mom-to-be shared an adorable snap with her pet cat Edward from the shoot of the brand wear. In the photos, Alia was donning a pink top, pants and shrug of the same colour. She posed with her cat in one of the photos, while in others, she posed in comfortable maternity wear. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed @edamamma Launching on the 14th of October”.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Strikes a Pose With Her Cat as She Shoots for Her Maternity Wear Brand, See Pics

The trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL has been released. On Wednesday, Huma took to her Instagram handle and dropped the trailer. It took a trip into the hearts of two plus-size women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size. Going by the trailer, the film looked like a fun ride that also questions social stereotypes. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

ALSO READ: Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi Is Here To Question Bodyweight Stereotypes With This Comedy Drama

Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are waiting eagerly for the film, Tabu’s first look poster from the movie has now been released. In the poster, Tabu looks intense as she gazes straight into the camera with two cops standing aside. For the unversed, Tabu is playing the role of a cop in Drishyam who is working hard to solve the case of her missing son. Besides Tabu, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles. Drishyam 2 will hit theatres on November 18 this year.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2: Tabu Is Back With Her Intense and Stern Expression In First Look Poster

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here