Allu Arjun Shows How His Kids Welcomed Him After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was under home quarantine for 15 days after he had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actor has now fully recovered from the infection and tested negative for Covid on Wednesday. Staying away from his family for 15 days, Arjun shared a glimpse of how his kids welcomed him back as he walked out of quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor shared the video of the reunion with his two kids, son Ayaan and daughter Arha on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. The video was posted on the Instagram Story section that showed Arjun in a white t-shirt and black shorts entering his house. As he enters the living room of his home, Arjun stands in front of his kids and opens his arms. Seven-year-old Ayaan is seen beaming with joy as he walks towards his father and hugs him. The father and son duo are seen lying on the ground as they meet after 15 days. In the following Instagram Story, we see Arha in a floral frock and open hair walking towards her father. The four-year-old is also embraced by her father.

Even though Arjun’s kids could not physically meet him while he was in self-isolation, the actor received all the love from them nonetheless. In an earlier Instagram story from last week, Arjun showed how his daughter prepared a dosa for him. The actor shared how his young daughter was attempting to make a dosa to send him good health and lots of love.

In the video, Arha was seen spreading the dosa batter on the hot flat pan and spreading it with a ladle. The dosa may not have looked like it was being prepared by a professional, but Arha’s dedication and love for her father was clearly visible.

The actor will soon be seen in director Sukumar B’s upcoming movie Pushpa that is scheduled to release on August 13.

