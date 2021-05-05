Allu Arjun Shows the 'Most Unforgettable Dosa' He Has Ever Had

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is spending his days at home under quarantine. The 38-year-old actor has been recovering quite well and on Wednesday even shared a glimpse of how he is being pampered by his family.

He shared a series of videos on his social media handle today where his son Ayaan was seen carrying a tray of food while his daughter Arha was seen playing in the open area of the house.

In the following video, Arjun showed how his young daughter was attempting to make a dosa for her father. Arha can be seen spreading the dosa batter on the hot flat pan and spreading it with a ladle. Although the dosa may not look like it is being prepared by a professional, Arha’s dedication and love for her father was clearly visible. Arjun even shared the picture of the final product on his Instagram story and mentioned in the caption that it was the ‘most unforgettable dosa ever’ by Arha.

Arjun will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu action-drama Pushpa. On his birthday last month, Arjun shared his poster from the movie where he is seen in a white shirt and jeans with black sunglasses, sitting on a bike. The movie is directed by Sukumar B and music for the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The actor has earlier worked with director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad in Arya and Arya 2 that came out in 2004 and 2009. Starring opposite Arjun will be Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be playing the antagonist. The movie is slated to release on August 13. The multilingual is based on red sandalwood smuggling and by the looks of the poster we can guess that Arjun will be playing a revolting character who leads a revolution against the unjust system.

