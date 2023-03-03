Allu Arjun is all set to star in a big-budget movie backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalise this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of the project will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production. The plot is currently under wraps.

This comes after Allu Arjun reportedly rejected a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. It was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

“Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa," an insider said.

Allu Arjun has begun shooting for Pushpa 2 in parts. While the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles, it is also rumoured that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for a pivotal part.

As for Jawan, the action thriller went on floors earlier last year. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

