Allu Arjun Sports Raw Look in Leaked Still from Pushpa Sets

Allu Arjun has resumed filming for his next film recently. The shoot of the highly-anticipated project, Pushpa started rolling in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after months of forced break due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. A behind-the-scenes still from the sets of the multilingual film has surfaced online. It has become viral soon after the release.

The picture leaked online shows an unrecognisable Allu Arjun getting ready for the next shot. He is wearing tattered and worn-out appearing clothes. Pulling off his rugged look, the actor is grabbing fans’ frenzy even in a shabby outfit. The photo is assumedly taken by one of the crew members present on sets, as it shows the unit working in the Maredumilli forest surrounded by dense greens.

The forthcoming action thriller is written and directed by Sukumar. The much talked about project will be Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project. The plot will revolve around a forest setting red sandalwood smuggling at the center. Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media are bankrolling the film. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in to play other important roles.

Last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram, Allu Arjun also has a project titled Icon, and a yet untitled film with director AR Murugadoss.

Up next, Allu Arjun is gearing to collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The upcoming venture is as yet-untitled. Tentatively titled AA 21, the action drama will mark the actor’s 21st film.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

