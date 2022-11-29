Allu Arjun Spotted At Hyderabad Airport As He Leaves For Russia Ahead of Pushpa Promotions; Watch Video

All eyes are on Pushpa star Allu Arjun ever since his Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer film turned out to be a massive hit. The actor’s fans are super excited to know of the updates on the sequel to the hit film. And we have got an update for those keeping an eye on the Ala Vaikunthapuramullo actor and his upcoming film. On Tuesday morning, Actor Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport and left for Russia to take part in the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise ahead of the film’s release in the country on December 8th.

A clip of Arjun from the airport has surfaced on social media as he gets ready for the flight. Ahead of the grand release, the film’s team unveiled the Russian version trailer on Tuesday. Needless to say, Allu Arjun looked uber cool in a white sweatshirt and black pants. He had his face covered while being surrounded by his security personnel.

Check the video here:

The Pushpa team said that the special premieres of the film are planned on December 1 and 3 in Moscow and St Petersburg, respectively.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Pushpa, despite opening to mixed response from the audiences and critics alike, has managed to mint big numbers at the domestic box window.

Ever since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel - Pushpa: The Rule. However, looks like fans have to wait a little longer for the release. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning to release the film in early 2024.

A source cited by Pinkvilla claimed that the makers want to make the sequel ‘bigger and better’ than its first part. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claimed that the film shoot schedule of the film is likely to begin in December this year.

“Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December," the source said.

“Sukumar’s perfection will lead delay in the film’s release. He doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024," the source added.

