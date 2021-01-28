Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' Sets Release Date, See New Movie Poster

Telugu star Allu Arjun has dropped a new look and the release date of his upcoming movie Pushpa on social media today. The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that Pushpa will be hitting the silver screen on August 13, 2021. Along with the news, the actor also shared a new poster of the movie that shows him in a rugged look holding an axe and surrounded by fellow laborers.

Allu Arjun also mentioned that he is hoping to create the same magic one more time with director Sukumar B and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. He has earlier worked with Sukumar and Devi Sri in Arya and Arya 2, that came out in 2004 and 2009, respectively.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Pushpa also stars actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It is being speculated that the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. However, the makers have not made an official announcement regarding the same. Another report suggests that Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela will also be making a guest appearance in the movie, with an exciting dance number next to Allu Arjun. Urvashi has featured in multiple dance numbers and will be making her Telugu debut with Sampath Nandi’s Black Rose.

The multilingual movie is based on red sandalwood smuggling and by the looks of the poster, we can guess that Allu Arjun will be playing a revolting character who leads a revolution against the system.

Allu Arjun was last in 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The action-drama movie, which was a box office hit, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.