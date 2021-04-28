Allu Arjun Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Don't Worry About Me, I'm Doing Fine'

Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu actor informed his fans on social media as he wrote, “I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry about me as I am doing fine."

Allu Arjun’s next release is Pushpa which is slated for August 13 release.

Recently, Pushpa first look was launched. The introduction offers a peek into the world of Pushpa, a relentless man who will stop at nothing to beat the odds. The character revelation shows Allu Arjun’s makeover for the film, visuals of forests in Andhra Pradesh and comes with the music of Devi Sri Prasad.

Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time.

The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

(With IANS inputs)

