Allu Arjun to Begin Shooting for First Schedule of Pushpa 2 in July: Report

The craze for the first part of Allu Arjun’s film is yet to die down, and it looks like work on the second part is already under way. The Sukumar directorial, which saw immense box office success all over India, has a second part that is in the works. Reports say that Allu Arjun and the team are all set to begin shooting for the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.

“While the work on Pushpa 2 has already kickstarted in terms of location scouting and script, Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development.

“Sukumar has started reading the script and is focusing more on dialogues which are going to be a trendsetter like part one. It is not an easy task as Sukumar always craves perfection and he looks for details. The makers plan to shoot some important scenes in the first schedule. The team is gearing up while Sukumar has begun reading scripts," the source added. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for blockbuster Pushpa is working on the second part as well.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 was written and directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media bankrolled the film. The movie also featured Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh were also part of the project. The film chronicles the rise of a coolie in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, a rare wood that grows exclusively in the Andhra Pradesh state’s Seshachalam Hills.

The action thriller managed to take the box office by storm with a record-breaking collection not only in the South regions but also in the Hindi belt. After its phenomenal theatrical run, it earned even more on a streaming platform.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.